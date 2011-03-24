Yes, you read that headline correctly – Entertainment in Video has confirmed it will release an extended (!) 15-disc boxset of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy in the UK on June 28th.

There's no price yet for this mammoth collection, which will contain six Blu-ray discs, with each extended cut split across two of the discs to ensure the very best picture and sound quality.

All three films will have DTS-HD Master Audio 6.1 soundtracks, and the press release also says the collection will feature "a new transfer of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring which was remastered from the original 2k digital files".

Why only 2K? Because that was the resolution of the final editorial master, apparently.

The remaining nine discs are all DVDs and feature the extensive collection of bonus features from the previous Extended Edition DVD releases, as well as Costa Botes' behind-the-scenes documentaries, which were shot in standard definition.

That amounts to a staggering 26 hours of special features.

Here's what the entire collection will contain:

Disc 1 (Blu-ray)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition Part 1

The Lord of the Rings: War in the North - The Untold Story Trailer

Commentary with Director & Writers

Commentary with Design Team

Commentary with Production and Post Production

Commentary with Cast

Disc 2 (Blu-ray)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition Part 2

Commentary with Director & Writers

Commentary with Design Team

Commentary with Production and Post Production

Commentary with Cast

Disc 3 (DVD)

The Appendices Part 1 From Book to Vision

Peter Jackson Introduction

JRR Tolkien: Creator of Middle-earth

From Book To Script

Visualizing the Story

Designing and Building Middle-earth

Middle-earth Atlas Interactive

New Zealand and Middle-earth Interactive

Disc 4 (DVD)

The Appendices Part Two From Vision to Reality

Elijah Wood Introduction

Filming The Fellowship of the Ring

Visual Effects

Post Production: Putting It All Together

Digital Grading

Sound and Music

The Road Goes Ever On...

Disc 5 (DVD)

Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Created by Filmmaker Costa Botes during filming of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Disc 6 (Blu-ray)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition Part 1

The Lord of the Rings: War in the North - The Untold Story Trailer

Commentary with Director & Writers

Commentary with Design Team

Commentary with Production and Post Production

Commentary with Cast

Disc 7 (Blu-ray)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition Part 2

Commentary with Director & Writers

Commentary with Design Team

Commentary with Production and Post Production

Commentary with Cast

Disc 8 (DVD)

The Appendices Part 3: The Journey Continues

Peter Jackson Introduction

JRR Tolkien: Origin of Middle-earth

From Book to Script: Finding the Story

Designing and Building Middle-earth

Gollum

Middle-earth Atlas Interactive

New Zealand as Middle-earth

Disc 9 (DVD)

The Appendices Part 4: The Battle for Middle-earth

Elijah Wood Introduction

Filming The Two Towers

Visual Effects

Editorial: Refining the Story

Music and Sound

The Battle for Helm's Deep is Over...

Disc 10 (DVD)

Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Created by Filmmaker Costa Botes during filming of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Disc 11 (Blu-ray)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Featured Extended Edition Part 1

The Lord of the Rings: War in the North - The Untold Story Trailer

Commentary with Director & Writers

Commentary with Design Team

Commentary with Production and Post Production

Commentary with Cast

Disc 12 (Blu-ray)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of The King Extended Edition Part 2

Commentary with Director & Writers

Commentary with Design Team

Commentary with Production and Post Production

Disc 13 (DVD)

The Appendices Part 5: The War of the Ring

Peter Jackson Introduction

JRR Tolkien: The Legacy of Middle-earth

From Book to Script

Designing and Building Middle-earth

Home of the Horse Lords

Middle-earth Atlas

New Zealand as Middle-earth

Disc 14 (DVD)

The Appendices Part 6: The Passing of an Age

Introduction

Filming The Return of the King

Visual Effects

Post-Production: Journey's End

The Passing of an Age

Cameron Duncan: The Inspiration for Into the West

Disc 15 (DVD)

Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Created by Filmmaker Costa Botes during filming of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

