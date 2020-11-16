Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 specs suggest S Pen support and more

Pause those Black Friday deals searches for just one sec: extensive specs have been leaked regarding Samsung's new, unreleased three-strong Galaxy S21 lineup – all of which which now seem bang on course for their tipped January release. Of course, as with all leaks, this information should be viewed with both interest and caution.

Disclaimer aside, what's new? Quite a bit, actually. A new report from Android Police not only seems to support claims that the S21 lineup is already in production, it states that earlier CAD renders (main photo) of the S21 are indeed accurate.

But the best bit? Cold, hard, specs. Practically everything you could want to know regarding the S21 standard model, the S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra has been revealed – probably.

According to Android Police's "sources", three S21 models are indeed expected. In terms of dimensions, the S21 will have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be 6.7 inches and the Ultra will reportedly sport a 6.8-inch screen. Android Police says the leaked info confirms that the S21 Ultra will support the S Pen, but the S Pen won’t come bundled with the phone.

The leaked information states that all three phones will have either a Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 processor, and all will have One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. Furthermore, the phones are all expected to have 5G, with the S21 and Plus both with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6E in the Ultra.

What about the camera? That, reportedly, will vary by phone: both the S21 and S21 Plus are expected to have a 12MP main lens, a 12MP ultra wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. But the Ultra will have a 108MP main lens, a 10MP 3x optical telephoto lens and 10MP 10x optical telephoto lens, as well as a 12MP ultra wide lens.

Also variable depending on the device (allegedly) is the battery. According to the leak, the S21 battery will have 4,000 mAh, the Plus will have 4,800 mAh, and the Ultra will have 5,000 mAh.

In terms of material, the report continues, "Our source says that the base model Galaxy S21 will feature a plastic rear cover, while the S21 Ultra will use glass. Our source could not confirm what material the Galaxy S21+ would use", which does support an earlier leak claiming that the S21+ model was the last device to commence production.

Ready for colours? It's all very "Phantom". For the S21, we should apparently expect Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Grey, and Phantom White options. The Plus will reportedly come in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet, while the Ultra will only be available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black, according to Android Police.

Disappointingly, one piece of information that hasn't spurted forth in this otherwise substantial leak is how much we can expect to pay for the smartphones – there's no word yet on pricing for any of the S21 models. But it can't be long now. Keep checking back with us...

