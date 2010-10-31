The front left and right channels are handled by T301 speakers, standing 60cm tall and using twin 11.5cm mid/bass units and a 25mm tweeter. That gives them the same configuration as the T301c speaker used for the centre channel in the package.

The mid/bass driver is a new slimline design, with the suspension and magnet system moved to the side of the voice coil, and a flat, rigid diaphragm, allowing the unit to deliver the performance of a conventional 11.5cm unit, but only being a little over a third of the depth, at just 2.7cm.

The rear channel speakers are KEF's T101, and the subwoofer is the T-2, combining a 25cm bass unit with a 250W Class D amplifier.



