Want the lowdown on the latest 3D, web-connected TVs and Blu-ray players? Or to find out which is the world's best multimedia tablet? Then you need the June issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale today.

It's packed with reviews of all the latest hi-tech kit, from Spotify-enabled home cinema receivers to Cyrus's brand-new audio streamer.

Our First Tests section kicks off with an exclusive review of Onkyo's new £500 TX-NR609 multichannel receiver, complete with Spotify and Napster music streaming.

We've also got a comprehensive test of the Cyrus Streamline music streamer, Oppo's BDP-93EU universal 3D disc player, a dinky TV streamer box from LG – the £130 ST600 – and a no-frills 32in LCD TV from Panasonic.

If you're a Virgin TV customer, you'll want to know all about Virgin's super-smart new TiVo HD/3D personal video recorder, given the full test treatment in this issue.

Plus we've a pair of Blu-ray home cinema in a box systems, from Panasonic and Samsung, and JVC's DLA-X7 3D projector gets a thorough going over.

As for hi-fi, we've been listening to Rega's £500 DAC, Triangle's Color stereo speakers, Pro-ject's unusual DBS1 iPod dock system and a Furutech ADL GT40 DAC/phono stage.

In our Insider section we take a long, hard look at the future of digital radio, while our Supertest pits six of the latest 40-42in TVs against each other, with prices from £750-£1300.

And if you're in the market for an affordable 3D Blu-ray player to go with your new telly, we've a Group Test of four new models from LG, Panasonic, Sony and Samsung, priced from £150-£170.

Budget £150 stereo speaker also get the Group Test treatment, with Mission, Pro-Ject, Q Acoustics and Tannoy going head-to-head.

This month's cover test is a showdown between Apple's iPad2 and the Motorola Xoom. We reveal which is the world's best multimedia tablet.

Meanwhile reader Paul from York goes in search of a new hi-fi system in our Savvy Shopper feature.

And, as ever, we've got a cracking competition prize for you this month: two pairs of Acoustic Energy AE1 MkIII SE stereo speakers, each worth £2500, are up for grabs. Just head on over to our Competition page to enter.

All this and more is in the June 2011 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale now. Don't miss it!

And if you'd like to subscribe to our first digital issue of the magazine, to read on your PC, Mac, iPad or Android device, here's how.

