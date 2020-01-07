JBL unveils retro L82 Classic speakers at CES 2020

We are big fans of the fun-loving JBL L100 Classic speakers, which were introduced in 2018, and those speakers have spawned a new model at CES 2020, the JBL L82 Classic.

The L82 Classics are based on the L100s and ooze similar retro styling, but they're a more compact eight-inch, two-way design.

They're sold as mirror-imaged pairs and each one uses a one-inch titanium dome tweeter with an acoustic lens waveguide and front-panel HF level attenuator. It's actually the same tweeter that's used in the L100 Classic.

Further down there's the eight-inch cast frame white poly cone woofer which works together with a front-firing Slipstream bass-reflex port.

The vintage aesthetic is enhanced by the Quadrex foam grilles, which are available in a choice of three colours – black, orange and blue. The cabinets are finished in a satin walnut wood veneer and can be positioned either vertically or horizontally.

You can partner the JBL L82 Classics with the optional JS-80 ($250 per pair) floor stands – they should probably be considered since they can elevate and angle the speakers to the correct tweeter height and direct high frequencies to ear level.

"With the L82 Classic, we have a product that evokes the same instantly recognisable design and revered sound quality (as the L100 Classic), and yet it does so with a considerably smaller footprint. We expect these to be a hit with music lovers who desire the attributes of the L100 Classic in a more compact size", said Jim Garrett, Senior Director, Product Strategy and Planning, Harman Luxury Audio.

The JBL L82 Classic loudspeakers will cost $2500 per pair when they go on sale in April this year.

