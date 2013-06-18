'JBL sound for the masses' is how the US-based speaker company is describing its new four-strong J-Series A headphone range. With one on-ear model, one over-ear and two pairs of earphones, the new headphones all come complete with an in-line microphone remote said to be compatible with most mobile devices.

The £80 J55a on-ear design and £120 J88a (pictured above) both use JBL's Pure Bass technology to deliver 'clean, accurate, high-intensity bass that doesn’t get muddy or sound artificially enhanced', and have DJ-style flip-up earpieces, 'so users can tune into a conversation… without having to turn off the music'.

The J55a uses 4cm drive units, and the J88a 5cm drivers, and both have strain-relief cable attachments to ensure long life and come in black, with white available as an option soon.

Designed to 'deliver a crisp performance on the high end while also producing satisfying bass from low-end frequencies', the two in-ear models – the £40 J22a (above) and £60 J33a – come complete with three sizes of silicone sleeves to ensure a comfortable fit, with the J33a also offering Comply foam tips.

Again these models have strain-relief cables and come in black – white being a future option – , and the new designs are available at JBL.com or Amazon UK.

Written by Andrew Everard

