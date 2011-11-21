New from ISOL-8 are the MiniSub Wave and MiniSub Axis mains power conditioners, each with six mains sockets and the latter with DC blocking.

They'll set you back £699 and £999 respectively, and are designed to help improve the performance of your hi-fi or home cinema system by protecting against mains surges and spikes and delivering a cleaner power supply.

The new models use technology that's filtered down from the company's flagship SubStations, including ISOL-8 Transmodal filter technology and premium audiophile components.

Both have a CNC milled aluminium front panel, silver plated copper wiring with PTFE insulation, separate high and low current paths and a five-year guarantee.

