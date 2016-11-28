If you were a little disappointed by the iPhone 7, then just wait for the iPhone 8. Apple is rumoured to be pulling out all the stops for what will be the iPhone's 10th anniversary year. According to the latest rumours, its screen will be a thing of beauty.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the iPhone 8 will have a curved OLED screen, which would be a first for the range - usually, iPhones have LCD screens, with nary a curve in sight.

Not only that, but Apple also seems to be taking the fight to Samsung. It's said to be asked suppliers to produce thinner OLED panels and to "submit prototype screens with better resolution than ones from Samsung".

If Apple was to try and outgun Samsung with a higher resolution screen, it would mark a change of tack for the Cupertino company. While Samsung and its rivals have embraced the Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), Apple has stuck with the less advanced Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) on the iPhone 7 Plus, and 1334 x 750 pixels on the standard iPhone 7.

Samsung has also used OLED screens for some time now, while Apple screens have been 'plain vanilla' LCDs.

However, The Wall Street Journal notes that the OLED iPhone is one of 10 prototypes currently being tested. As such, it may never see the light of day.

The iPhone 8 is expected to launch in September 2017. And you can expect plenty more rumours to have circulated before then.

