The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus was announced today by Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple's biggest-ever launch event. It's the new flagship iPhone and will replace the iPhone 5S on many people's smartphone wishlists this Christmas. So what's new and what's the difference?

Here's a handy comparison of the key iPhone 6 and 6 Plus features and specs and how they stack up against the existing 5S handset...

Size

The bigger screen iPhones are naturally heavier than the iPhone 5S but the iPhone 6 Plus and the iPhone 6 are both thinner than the previous generation.

iPhone 6 Plus

Dimensions - 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1 (HWD, mm)

Weight - 172g

iPhone 6

Dimensions - 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 (HWD, mm)

Weight - 129g

iPhone 5S

Dimensions - 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 (HWD, mm)

Weight - 112g

Screen

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus have predictably been given a new and improved display, leaving the 5S trailing in its wake when it comes to screen real estate, resolution and pixels per inch.

iPhone 6 Plus

Screen size - 5.5in

Resolution - 1920 x 1080

PPI - 401

1300:1 contrast ratio

iPhone 6

Screen size - 4.7in

Resolution - 1334 x 750

PPI - 326

1400:1 contrast ratio

iPhone 5S

Screen size - 4 inch

Resolution - 1136 x 640

PPI - 326

800:1 contrast ratio

Processor

iPhone 6 Plus

A8 with 64-bit architecture - 25% faster processing, 50% faster graphics

M8 motion coprocessor

Phone 6

A8 with 64-bit architecture - 25% faster processing, 50% faster graphics

M8 motion coprocessor

iPhone 5S

A7 with 64-bit architecture

M7 motion coprocessor

Camera

The iPhone camera didn't get a huge upgrade on the face of things. The same 8MP spec is here but the iSight camera itself has been an upgraded and there are new features, such as 'optical image stabilization' on the iPhone 6n Plus.

iPhone 6 Plus

New 8MP, iSight, optical image stablilisation, focus pixels, burst selfie mode, better FaceTime HD camera

iPhone 6

New 8MP, iSight, focus pixels, burst selfie mode, better FaceTime HD camera

iPhone 5S

8MP, iSight, f/2.2 aperture, True Tone flash, Burst mode

Features

iPhone 6 Plus

Apple Pay, NFC, Barometer, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, FaceTime HD camera, AirPlay mirroring, three-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor

iPhone 6

Apple Pay, NFC, Barometer, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, FaceTime HD camera, AirPlay mirroring, three-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor

iPhone 5S

Touch ID fingerprint sensor, FaceTime HD camera, AirPlay mirroring, three-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor

Storage

iPhone 6 Plus

Storage capacity - 16, 64, 128 GB

iPhone 5S

Storage capacity - 16, 32, 64 GB

Battery life

iPhone 6 Plus

Video 14 hours

Audio 80 hours

iPhone 6

Video 11 hours

Audio 50 hours

iPhone 5S

Video 10 hours

Audio 40 hours

iPhone 6 Plus

£619 - 16GB

£699 - 64GB

£789 - 128GB

September 19th, pre-orders from September 12th

iPhone 6

£539 - 16GB

£619 - 64GB

£699 - 128GB

September 19th, pre-orders from September 12th

iPhone 5S

£459 - 16GB

£599 - 32GB

Out now

