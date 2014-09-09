The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus was announced today by Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple's biggest-ever launch event. It's the new flagship iPhone and will replace the iPhone 5S on many people's smartphone wishlists this Christmas. So what's new and what's the difference?
Here's a handy comparison of the key iPhone 6 and 6 Plus features and specs and how they stack up against the existing 5S handset...
Size
The bigger screen iPhones are naturally heavier than the iPhone 5S but the iPhone 6 Plus and the iPhone 6 are both thinner than the previous generation.
iPhone 6 Plus
Dimensions - 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1 (HWD, mm)
Weight - 172g
iPhone 6
Dimensions - 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 (HWD, mm)
Weight - 129g
iPhone 5S
Dimensions - 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 (HWD, mm)
Weight - 112g
Screen
The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus have predictably been given a new and improved display, leaving the 5S trailing in its wake when it comes to screen real estate, resolution and pixels per inch.
iPhone 6 Plus
Screen size - 5.5in
Resolution - 1920 x 1080
PPI - 401
1300:1 contrast ratio
iPhone 6
Screen size - 4.7in
Resolution - 1334 x 750
PPI - 326
1400:1 contrast ratio
iPhone 5S
Screen size - 4 inch
Resolution - 1136 x 640
PPI - 326
800:1 contrast ratio
Processor
iPhone 6 Plus
A8 with 64-bit architecture - 25% faster processing, 50% faster graphics
M8 motion coprocessor
Phone 6
A8 with 64-bit architecture - 25% faster processing, 50% faster graphics
M8 motion coprocessor
iPhone 5S
A7 with 64-bit architecture
M7 motion coprocessor
Camera
The iPhone camera didn't get a huge upgrade on the face of things. The same 8MP spec is here but the iSight camera itself has been an upgraded and there are new features, such as 'optical image stabilization' on the iPhone 6n Plus.
iPhone 6 Plus
New 8MP, iSight, optical image stablilisation, focus pixels, burst selfie mode, better FaceTime HD camera
iPhone 6
New 8MP, iSight, focus pixels, burst selfie mode, better FaceTime HD camera
iPhone 5S
8MP, iSight, f/2.2 aperture, True Tone flash, Burst mode
Features
iPhone 6 Plus
Apple Pay, NFC, Barometer, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, FaceTime HD camera, AirPlay mirroring, three-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor
iPhone 6
Apple Pay, NFC, Barometer, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, FaceTime HD camera, AirPlay mirroring, three-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor
iPhone 5S
Touch ID fingerprint sensor, FaceTime HD camera, AirPlay mirroring, three-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor
Storage
iPhone 6 Plus
Storage capacity - 16, 64, 128 GB
iPhone 5S
Storage capacity - 16, 32, 64 GB
Battery life
iPhone 6 Plus
Video 14 hours
Audio 80 hours
iPhone 6
Video 11 hours
Audio 50 hours
iPhone 5S
Video 10 hours
Audio 40 hours
Price and release date
iPhone 6 Plus
£619 - 16GB
£699 - 64GB
£789 - 128GB
September 19th, pre-orders from September 12th
iPhone 6
£539 - 16GB
£619 - 64GB
£699 - 128GB
September 19th, pre-orders from September 12th
iPhone 5S
£459 - 16GB
£599 - 32GB
Out now
