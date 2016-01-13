The key component in Infinity's Voyager Drive concept is a portable Bluetooth speaker that can be dropped in to and popped out of a car's dashboard.

The speaker features Dirac Panorama sound processing, which is claimed to produce "wide, immersive, size-defying sound". When in place in the dashboard, the speaker works together with six other in-dash speakers as part of the in-car audio system. A built-in speakerphone and noise-cancellation technology are also included.

"Automakers recognise that premium audio can be an effective way to differentiate their vehicles and appeal to new customers, and they are looking for next-generation features that go beyond traditional sound reproduction," said John Fitzgerald, Senior VP and GM, Car audio for Harman.

Another element to the concept is Voyager Drive+, a removable boom box which works together with the Bluetooth speaker to create a portable all-in-one set-up.

Harman also used CES 2016 as an opportunity to reveal its Summit car audio solution, a new modular hardware and connected software solution.

Pitched as a more premium in-car solution, Summit uses up to 24 channels of sound and can combine a number of different in-car technologies to customise the user's listening experience. These include Individual Sound Zones, QuantumLogic Surround Sound and Road Noise Cancellation.

Virtual Venues allows you, it is claimed, to experience music as if you were listening at specific venues across the globe, while Connected Jukebox allows passengers to add their favourite tracks to an in-car playlist.

There was no word on when we can expect to see Voyager Drive make production, or which manufacturers will be offering Summit, but we expect to see more developments throughout the course of 2016.

