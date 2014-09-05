The i-Box Slix features a 6W speaker, which the manufacturer claims to offer "compelling sonic delivery". It also features a rigid chassis with a rubber casing to protect it against every day use.

Connectivity comes courtesy of Bluetooth, while a hands-free speakerphone with built-in microphone is also onboard. The speaker is IPX5 rated, making it splash- and weather-proof and this means it'll be unaffected by rain and can be used in the bathroom without a fuss.

Designed with portability and convenience in mind, the Slix measure 155 x 58 x 28mm (WxHxD) - making it easy to slip into a pocket or bag. The 6W of power is delivered by two 1.5in full range drivers with accompanying passive bass radiator.

The Slix speaker can be purchased as a double pack and allows users to benefit from a True Stereo Pairing mode. With this, two Slix speakers can be paired together to create a stereo sound.

A built-in rechargeable Lithium battery provides up to 10 hour of playback from a single charge, while a micro USB charging cable and 3.5mm auxiliary cable to connect non-Bluetooth devices are also supplied.

Like other i-Box speakers in the range, the Slix comes with a five year warranty as standard. It will be soon available for £50 for a single speaker or £90 for the double pack.

