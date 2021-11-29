Hurry, save $100 with these Apple iPad Pro Black Friday deals before Amazon pulls the rug!

Thought Apple iPad Pro Black Friday deals were done? Hell no. You still have one final chance to grab $100 off the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB, Wi-Fi) at Amazon. Was $1099, now $999.

You can also pocket $99 off the 11-inch model (1TB, Wi-Fi), which drops from $1499 to $1400. In the mood to save a fistful of dollars? Amazon has shaved $149 off the latest, top-of-the-line, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2TB, W-Fi). Was $2199, now $2050.

Black Friday is dead. Long live the best Apple iPad Pro Black Friday deals!

Best Apple iPad Pro Black Friday deals

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $1099 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $1099 $999 at Amazon (save $100)

A What Hi-Fi? Award winner, this is the best tablet you can buy for watching movies on the move. Sure, this is a luxury device, but it’s an extremely persuasive one. Now $100 off, which is about as good a saving as you could expect.

Get the 2TB version – $1199 $1099 (save $149)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB) $1499 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB) $1499 $1400 at Amazon (save $99)

"Apple's latest iPad Pro is the pinnacle of portable cinema" is what we said of the 12.9-inch version. This slightly smaller variant of Apple's top-of-the-range iPad shares a lot of its larger sibling's charm (albeit has slightly differing technology) so this $99 discount is very welcome indeed.

You don't typically stumble across any major Apple deals, even on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, let alone on new products as popular as the 2021 iPad Pro.

As we pointed out in our recent review, "If you’re after the ultimate personal cinema experience, the new Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is simply unbeatable." Picture quality? Stunning. Sound quality? Extremely good with headphones.

Apple positions its iPad Pro models as productivity and creativity devices, and the new M1 chip takes this to the next level. It's the same chip you'll find in the latest MacBooks and provides a vast performance upgrade over previous processors.

We've not reviewed the 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro yet, but it offers of the same technology (aside form the mini LED display, of course). Features include the Apple M1 chip for blazing-fast performance, True Tone and a TrueDepth camera system with an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage.

If you're after a premium tablet but don't want to pay full price, head over to Amazon today and secure save up to $149 with these awesome Apple iPad Pro Black Friday deals.

