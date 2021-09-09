Hulu’s subscription prices are going up

Video streaming service Hulu is set to raise its fees by $1 from October 8th. The subscription cost for its ad-supported tier will rise to $7 per month while its ad-free plan will go up to $13.

The price rise will not affect Hulu’s Live TV package, which currently costs $65 per month with ads and $71 without, or the three-way bundle that includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN for $14 a month with ads and $20 without. That plan underwent a price hike earlier in the year when Disney, the majority owner of Hulu, increased the cost of Disney Plus by $1.

Disney seems keen to steer customers towards its bundled deal and, if you’re interested in all three services, it does represent good value, with a saving of $8 per month above buying all the services individually.

Hulu’s video-on-demand prices have been steady since early 2019 when the service lowered the cost of its ad-supported tier to $6 in response to a price rise from Netflix at around the same time.

Since then the streaming provider has added support for HDR to some of its original content as well as a teleparty feature.

