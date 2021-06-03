Huawei FreeBuds 4 boast open-fit noise cancellation plus 'Adaptive Ear Matching'

Huawei has just launched its latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth earbuds, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4. The AirPods rivals inherit the firm's own open-fit active noise cancellation (ANC) tech from the previous generation (FreeBuds 3, launched in 2019) but after nearly two years of continuous R&D, the FreeBuds 4 boasts improvements across the board.

Huawei is confident that its FreeBuds 4 proposition (not to be confused with the FreeBuds 4i, launched in March 2021) is the industry’s first set of open-fit earbuds to use dual-microphone noise cancellation technology to boast mic pick-up of ambient noise with greater accuracy.

Also, says Huawei, the FreeBuds 4 uses Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) noise cancellation tech – the first open-fit earbuds in the industry to do so. When ANC is switched on, the earbuds apparently detect the user’s ear shape and automatically determine the optimum noise cancellation setup for each user.

Under the hood, the Huawei FreeBuds 4 uses a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) composite diaphragm, which supports a frequency range of up to 40kHz for high resolution sound quality, plus a 14.3mm dynamic driver for the bass frequencies. In terms of bass performance, the Huawei FreeBuds 4 adopts a newly upgraded bass enhancement engine, bass tube and motherboard to form an independently sealed sound cavity.

And Huawei has curated an impressive set of percentages to describe the FreeBuds 4. Compared to FreeBuds 3, for example, the FreeBuds 4 "dramatically enhances the airtightness and acoustic pressure," thanks to the volume of the bass tube, which has been increased by 15 per cent.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Also, the FreeBuds 4 has been revamped with no fewer than 13 size optimisations, thus reducing its size and weight to just 4.1g per earbud. The FreeBuds 4 also brings three enhancements to the overall curvature of the earpiece for a better fit.

The FreeBuds 4 charging case is just 21.2mm deep and weighs 38g – 6.3 per cent smaller and 20.8 per cent lighter than its predecessor.

When ANC is turned off, the Huawei FreeBuds 4 offers four hours of continuous music playback or 22 hours of music playback with the charging case. With ANC on, the FreeBuds 4 offers 2.5 hours of continuous music playback, and quick charge technology means you'll get 2.5 hours of audio from a 15-minute charge – acceptable, but hardly industry-leading in the world of wireless headphones.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4 offers various connectivity perks, including proximity pairing, pairing via cloud information sharing and Huawei's Audio Connectivity Centre. And dual device connection is supported too, so whether it is a Huawei smartphone, tablet, PC, smartwatch or smart display, or any other smart devices running Android, iOS or Windows, any two devices can be connected to the Huawei FreeBuds 4 simultaneously.

The Audio Connectivity Centre within Huawei AI Life will give you a snapshot of ten recently connected devices, allowing users to switch devices with a simple tap – or the proof to consult your other half about their borrowing without permission habit (again).

The Huawei FreeBuds 4 comes in four colourways, including Ceramic White and Silver Frost. The wired charging edition will launch on 21st June from the Huawei Store and selected retailers, priced at £129.99 – but you can reserve a pair from the Huawei Store from 2nd-20th June with a £10 deposit and receive £10 off the RRP.

The wireless charging edition of Huawei FreeBuds 4 (RRP: £149.99) will launch Mid-July. How Huawei's latest wireless headphones will stand up to cheaper rivals such as the EarFun Air Pro or of course, the more expensive AirPods Pro remains to be seen, but it's an interesting proposition...

