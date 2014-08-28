The Taiwanese manufacturer describes the HTC Desire 510 as an "all-round multimedia powerhouse" and is targeting "budget minded consumers" looking to take advantage of superfast internet on the move but without breaking the bank.

A quad-core 1.2GHz Snapdragon 410 processor, 8GB of on-board memory and an expandable microSD card slot are among the features of the handset, which sports a 4.7in display and is powered by the Android 4.4 OS with HTC Sense.

HTC says the Desire 510 will be made available with "mobile operators and major retailers in Europe and Asia" – but there has been no official word at this point as to when (if at all) we we can expect it to arrive in the UK, or how much it'll cost.

"Owning the latest and greatest technology shouldn’t be reserved for those with the highest budgets. People today should expect their smartphones to double as mobile entertainment hubs,” says HTC Corporation CEO Peter Chou.

"This means ensuring that they’re fully loaded with the latest movies, TV shows and albums, by taking advantage of the super-fast network speeds available. The HTC Desire 510 does this and more, making it the perfect mobile media device."

