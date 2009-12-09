The Teufel Kompakt 30 5.1 home ciinema package is slashed from £180 to £135. It consists of four compact satellite speakers, a micro centre channel speaker and a small subwoofer.

The Teufel Concept E was £162 and can now be had for £115. It's a 5.1 multimedia system designed for use with your PC.

And finally the Teufel iClock stereo iPod dock/alarm clock drops from £90 to £62.

All Teufel speakers come with a 12-year guarantee, and there's a two-year warranty on amplifiers and electrical components.

All Teufel speakers come with a 12-year guarantee, and there's a two-year warranty on amplifiers and electrical components.

