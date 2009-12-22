Latest sale to kick off is Play.com's 'biggest ever', and we've been over to the website to hunt down the best bargains in Blu-ray and DVD. And ended up putting way too many of them in our basket...

Blu-ray bargains

Mission Impossible Blu-ray boxset - £14.99

Top Gun - £6.99 More cut-price Cruise; there's also Jerry Maguire and A Few Good Men also at £6.99 (don't take it personally, Tom).

Terminator 2 - Skynet Edition - £7.99

The Bourne Ultimate Collection - £17.99 - Play joins Amazon in a great deal on the Bourne trilogy boxset (though some wait for stocks of this set everywhere, it seems).

Star Trek 1-6- the original crew movies - £49.99 (half price).

Letters of Iwo Jima/Flags of our Fathers - £15.99 - Clint Eastwood's exceptional WWII films in a back-to-back Blu-ray pack

DVD deals

Rocky - the complete saga limited edition boxset - £9.99

Alien Quadrilogy boxset (9 discs) - £9.99

Star Trek 1-6 DVD boxset - £14.99

Bad Boys/Bad Boys II boxset - £5 - a fiver for Will Smith's finest!

Rambo 1-4 Boxset - £9.99

The Lethal Weapon Collection - £8.99

Superman Ultimate Collector's Edition (13-disc tin boxset) - £17.99

There's a ton more DVD boxset deals here; plus single-disc deals from £2.99 - including Tropic Thunder; Hellboy 2 special edition; and No Country for Old Men

