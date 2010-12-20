As you'd expect, there are deals on CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray and games. Here's our pick of the offers so far:
Harry Potter Blu-ray boxset - £17.99
Withnail and I - £5.49
Reservoir Dogs - £6.79
The Road - £6.99
Dances With Wolves - £7. 63
DVD boxsets - up to 70% off
Steve Martin 7-film boxset (including The Jerk and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid) -£7.49
Black Books - the complete 3 series - £7.99
Alfred Hitchcock essential collection - £9.99
Frasier complete collection (44 DVDs!) - £55.99
David Bowie - Aladdin Sane: Remastered -; Diamond Dogs: Remastered - £2.99 each
Bruce Springsteen -Darkness on the Edge of Town - £2.99
Roxy Music - Roxy Music: Remastered; For Your Pleasure: Remastered - £2.99 each
Hot Chip - Made in the Dark - £2.99
Blondie - Parallel Lines: Remastered - £2.99
We'll be updating this story as we dig up more deals.
As ever, if you find a better bargain, let us know in the comments section below.