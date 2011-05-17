Trending

Home Cinema Centre celebrates 5th birthday with special offers

By News 

The Home Cinema Centre has savings on kit from Panasonic, Pioneer, Philips and more

The Home Cinema Centre

The Home Cinema Centre is celebrating its 5th birthday in the only way that seems right: offering savings on a range of home cinema products.

The 'We are 5' promotion will run for a limited time and includes savings on Blu-ray players, AV receivers and more.

Two Philips TVs are included, the 40PFL9904 is down to £955.55, while the 58PFL9955 is now £3555.55.

The 50in Panasonic TX-P50U30B is also reduced, now down to £655.55.

If you're in the market for a Blu-ray player then the Philips BDP7500S2 is now £105.55, while the Pioneer BDP-430 is £145.55.

And you could match that Pioneer BD player with the Pioneer VSX-1020 receiver, yours for £355.55, or go mad and splash out on the Yamaha RX-V1067, for £555.55.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.
Join us on Facebook.