The Home Cinema Centre is celebrating its 5th birthday in the only way that seems right: offering savings on a range of home cinema products.

The 'We are 5' promotion will run for a limited time and includes savings on Blu-ray players, AV receivers and more.

Two Philips TVs are included, the 40PFL9904 is down to £955.55, while the 58PFL9955 is now £3555.55.

The 50in Panasonic TX-P50U30B is also reduced, now down to £655.55.

If you're in the market for a Blu-ray player then the Philips BDP7500S2 is now £105.55, while the Pioneer BDP-430 is £145.55.

And you could match that Pioneer BD player with the Pioneer VSX-1020 receiver, yours for £355.55, or go mad and splash out on the Yamaha RX-V1067, for £555.55.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.