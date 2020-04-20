Here's every record shop that will deliver vinyl to your door

Some of us never need an excuse to buy vinyl. But if you do, we have just the thing. Record Store Day 2020 may have been delayed but there is still plenty you can do if you want to support your local record shop.

The Official Charts company has put together an interactive map (see below) so you can find the nearest record shop to you that's still offering online orders and, more importantly, deliveries. So you could be spinning some new music within a matter of days, without leaving the house.

Happy shopping!

