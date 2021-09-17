HBO Max deal: 50% off ad-free plan for 6 months

If you've been thinking about trying HBO Max, this deal could convince you it's time. It is offering 50 per cent off the ad-free tier for six months, bringing the price down to just $7.49 a month. After the six-month period, you will be returned to the usual $14.99-a-month fee (if you decide to stay, that is).

This offer makes HBO Max cheaper than the cheapest Netflix subscription (currently $8.99 a month). It's predominantly being promoted to those who previously subscribed to HBO Max through Amazon Prime (an option that ended recently). But anyone can take advantage, apart from current subscribers – HBO says the deal is open to "new and returning HBO Max subscribers", so even if you recently cancelled your sub, you can dive right in at a reduced rate.

As well as signing up at the HBO Max website, you can activate your subscription within the HBO Max app on compatible Apple, Roku, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, or Vizio devices.

HBO Max launched last May in the US, and will soon expand to parts of Europe. Starting on 26th October, it will launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra, followed in 2022 by Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

More countries will follow later next year.

HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, whose programming slate includes Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, comic book action from DC (such as Wonder Woman 1984), news programming from CNN, and cinematic output from New Line Cinema, as well as original programming. In all, it offers more than 13,000 hours of entertainment – and now at a reduced price.

