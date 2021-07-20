Google Pixel 'Fold' rumours gather pace

According to a leak from an industry insider, the long-rumoured foldable Google Pixel phone will be available this year and will sport a high-quality LTPO 120Hz panel from Samsung Display.

Yesterday, Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants tweeted that all of 2021's upcoming foldable devices will share the same type of display manufactured by Samsung.

Mentioned in the tweet alongside a 7.57-inch foldable phone from Google was a 6.7-inch Z Flip 3 and a 7.55-inch Z Fold 3, as well as a 7.1-inch model from Oppo, an 8.2-incher from Vivo and an 8.1-inch phone from Xiaomi.

Today's leak - All 2021 foldables using panels from Samsung Display will be 120Hz and LTPO. This of course covers the 6.70" Z Flip 3, 7.55" Z Fold 3 as well as the 7.57" foldable from Google, 7.11" from Oppo, 8.2" from Vivo and 8.1" from Xiaomi.July 19, 2021 See more

LTPO screens allow for variable refresh rates. While they top out at 120Hz, they can also go much lower for less intensive tasks such as reading emails in order reduce battery consumption.

Google and Samsung have already worked together on Samsung's Android-powered Galaxy Z Flip folding phone, and a previous report from BGR suggested that Samsung was ready to supply its foldable OLED displays to three Android vendors.

Google has yet to share any official info about its next-generation Pixel 6 range, or its foldable phone, thought to be codenamed Passport, and there's no confirmation yet that the foldable phone will actually be a version of the Pixel 6.

So, when will we know more? While some tech watchers expected a Pixel 6 announcement at May's Google I/O tech conference, there was nothing significant on the smartphone front, meaning we'll likely have to wait until September or October, which is when Google tends to announce its flagship handsets. As always we'll update you with more leaks and rumours as they emerge.

