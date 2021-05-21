Google Pixel 6 Pro pictured with curved OLED screen and three rear cameras

Google's Pixel range of smartphones looks set for a major refresh. Not only will Google bring back a high-end model missing from last year's line-up (instead of 'XL' it should be called the Pixel 6 Pro), it's also giving it a curved OLED screen.

That's according to new renders that come courtesy of reliable leaker OnLeaks (via digit.in). They show the Pixel 6 Pro sporting a curved, 6.67in OLED screen, along with the first triple camera array in Pixel history. There's no word on what refresh rate the OLED panel will have, but this being a high-end model, we would expect 90Hz or 120Hz.

The cameras include a wide-angle snapper, a periscope telephoto camera and one unknown camera, all arranged next to an LED flash. They are lined up horizontally across the upper rear of the Pixel 6, which is another change for the range. The colour strip across the top is also a new design element.

Top and bottom speakers should provide stereo sound when watching in landscape, while wireless charging should come as standard, as it did on the Pixel 5. And the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be the first phones powered by Google's own chips – the search giant is rumoured to be working on an SoC (system on a chip) codenamed Whitechapel. Controlling both the hardware and Android software on the phone would ape Apple's approach to its iPhones, and give Google greater control, which could lead to gains in performance and battery life.

Other renders from OnLeaks and @91Mobiles show the Pixel 6 looking like a smaller version of the 6 Pro, but with a flat screen instead of curved.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/@91Mobiles)

The Pixel 6 will have a dual camera set-up instead of a triple, and its screen is smaller – 6.4in to the Pro's 6.67in. But it has the same wireless charging and in-display fingerprint scanner. This squares with previous Pixel 6 renders, which suggests this latest leak is on the money.

We're expecting an official announcement sometime in the autumn/fall, but we'll keep you up to date with all the latest Pixel 6 news, leaks and rumours as they emerge over the coming weeks.

