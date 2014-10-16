We start with the new version of Android, with Lollipop designed to work across different screens – bringing together the ever-increasing number of connected devices and making it easier to pick up your content where you left off.

According to Google, the new "Material Design" concept means you'll be able to take advantage of a "consistent design" across Android devices – from smartphones to TV. Meanwhile, content will be able to respond to touch and voice.

A new battery saver feature has been implemented, too. This is designed to boost the power of your device by up to 90 minutes. Additional features include the ability to have multiple user accounts, as well as a guest user mode.

And it's with Android 5.0 Lollipop in mind that new additions to the Nexus family have been created. The Nexus 6 has been built in partnership with Motorola and features a 6in Quad HD display and a 13MP camera with f2.0 lens.

The dual front-facing speakers are said to deliver "high-fidelity sound" that promises an immersive experience when watching films, gaming or listening to music. Elsewhere, a Turbo Charger feature aims to offer six hours of use from 15 minutes of charge.

Google's Nexus 7 has just been declared the Best Tablet up to 8in at the What Hi-Fi? Award 2014 – so we're expecting good things from its successor, the Nexus 9. It has been built in partnership with HTC and has a larger, 8.9in screen.

However, Google says it remains small enough to fit into one hand, while its sound is claimed to be "more immersive, layered and distortion-free" thanks to the front-facing HTC BoomSound speakers also seen on the HTC One M8.

Other specs include its 6700mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 9.5 hours of video playback; a 64-bit NVIDIA Tegra k1 processor; and 2GB of RAM, along with its 8MP rear-facing camera with f2.4 lens and Bluetooth 4.1 compatibility.

In addition to the Nexus 7 and Nexus 9, Google has also launched its first device running Android TV – the Nexus Player. A collaboration with Asus, the device is a streaming media player for music, films and games for your HD TV.

Nexus Player is Google Cast Ready, which will let you access content from "almost any" Android or iOS phone or tablet, plus Chromebook, on your TV. It'll be available to pre-order from 17th October along with the Nexus 9.

Both the Nexus Player and Nexus 9 are due to hit the shelves on 3rd November. Meanwhile, you'll be able to pre-order the Nexus 6 from late October and find it in stores at some point in November. UK prices are yet to be confirmed.

