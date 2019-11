Geneva has added a DAB radio to its Model S iPhone/iPod dock.

Available this month for £379, the unit now comes fitted as standard with a DAB and FM radio, with six presets for each.

As before, there's a stereo mini line-in jack for connecting external devices, backlit, touch-sensitive controls, an LED display and digital clock with alarm.

The Geneva Model S DAB is available in red, white, black or silver.

