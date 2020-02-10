Find your music match with 12 months of Tidal Hi-Fi for just $13.99 – 30% off!

Nothing says I love you like hi-fidelity audio, right? In what must be the best Valentine's Day music streaming deal we've seen, Tidal is offering new customers 12 months of its top-tier, CD-quality streaming service for just $13.99 per month – a 30 per cent saving.

It means that, for those who haven't signed up to the award-winning service before, you can have 365 days of Tidal HiFi, typically $19.99/month, for just $13.99. That's a total saving of $72.

The deal is available from now through 18th February and it could be the ideal Valentine's Day gift for the music lover in your life. Alternatively, why not treat yourself?

Needless to say, unless you'd rather open Tidal out to your whole household with the Family plan, we'd get stuck into the HiFi tier on offer here, which is Tidal's most premium offering. In addition to the intuitive interface and expansive catalogue, you also get access to 'Tidal Masters' – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz).

In our Tidal review, we noted "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

It's fair to say our stance hasn't changed, and, given the size of this discount, taking the plunge now makes even more sense.

