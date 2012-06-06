Denon has taken the wraps off its new 2012 AV-Art home cinema range with the unveiling of its entry-level AVR-1513 (above, £300)/AVR-1713 (£400) models and the midrange AVR-2113 (£550) and AVR-2313 (£800).

The multichannel receivers are joined by a new Blu-ray transport, the £450 Denon DBT-1713UD.

All the 2012 models "embody a whole new product design concept", says Denon, "with the goal of creating a new kind of user experience: intuitive, clear and simple, both in terms of product design and usability".

The result is a cleaner design, fewer buttons on the front panel, and a simpler remote control layout. A large character display makes it easier to read from a distance, and 'quick select' buttones lets users choose their favourite content more easily.

Starting at the bottom, the Denon AVR-1513 uses a fully discrete power amp delivering 110W to all five channels. Features include a front HDMI input for easy connection of digital devices such as tablets, cameras and camcorders, along with Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding.

A Compressed Audio Restorer helps improve the sound of compressed MP3 or WMA music files.

Next up is the Denon AVR-1713, which sees power boosted to 120W per channel. It's also AirPlay and network capable, offering access to thousands of internet radio stations, streaming of music stored on a computer or NAS drive, and playback of music from iDevices using AirPlay.

The Denon remote App for iPod, iPhone or iPod Touch allows control of the AVR-1713 fro your Apple portable. An Android app will be reelased later this year.

Full tech specs for both models are as follows:

Denon AVR-1513

* 110W x 5ch (6 ohms)

* High-quality discrete power amplifier

* Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio decoders

* 3+1 (front input) HDMI inputs with 3D support

* Compressed Audio Restorer

* Quick Select Button for direct access to favourite sources

* GUI for easy operation and setup

* Large character display

* Auto Power Off for energy saving

Denon AVR-1713

* 120W x 5ch (6 ohms) – fully discrete and symmetrical layout power stages

* Audyssey MultEQ XT

* Set-up Assistant and GUI for easy setup and operation

* Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ

* 4+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D, ARC and CEC support

* Advanced Network capability

• DLNA1.5 certified

• Audio streaming from Network incl. FLAC HD files

• AirPlay audio streaming

• last.fm music service support

• vTuner internet radio

• Flickr photo streaming

* Front USB input: iPod / iPhone digital compatible

* Denon Remote App

Stepping up the range, the midrange models are the AVR-2113 (above) and AVR-2313. Both feature AirPlay compatibility and 4k video capability, the latter delivering 4k pass-through and 4k scaling through the six HDMI inputs (which also have 3D, Audio Return Channel and CEC functionality).

The AVR-2113 delivers 125W across all seven channels, and the AVR-2313 steps that up to 135W per channel. The pricier model also gets twin HDMI outputs.

Network capability comes as standard on both models, along with a range of Audyssey audio technologies such as Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Audyssey DynamicEQ for enhanced performance.

Full tech specs for both midrange models are as follows:

Denon AVR-2113

* 125W x 7ch (6 ohms) – fully discrete and symmetrical layouted power stages

* 1080p and 4k video scaling, 4k HDMI switching, 4k GUI overlay

* Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio decoders

* Audyssey MultEQ XT with Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ

* Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ

* Compressed Audio Restorer

* 5+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D, ARC and CEC support

* Advanced Network capability

• DLNA1.5 certified

• Audio streaming from Network incl. FLAC HD files

• AirPlay audio streaming

• last.fm music service support

• vTuner internet radio

• Flickr Photo Streaming

* Front USB input: iPod / iPhone digital compatible

* Front HDMI input

* Quick Select Button for direct access to favourite sources

* Multi language Setup Assistant (7 languages) and Advanced GUI

for easy setup and operation

* Multizone (2 zones)

* Large character display

* Auto Power Off for energy saving

* New Denon Remote App

Denon AVR-2313 additonal features

* 135W x 7ch (6 ohms) – fully discrete and symmetrical layouted power stages

* Audyssey DSX

* Audyssey Pro ready

* 2 x HDMI outputs (simultaneously)

* 7.2ch pre-outs

* Enhanced multizone (2 zone) and RS-232 support

* DSD over HDMI

Finally comes the Denon DBT-1713UD Blu-ray transport designed to work specifically with the new AV receivers. It's a transport only, so plays back DVD-Video, DVD-Audio and SACD discs and delivers the digital signal unaltered through teh HDMI output to the AV receiver.

The Blu-ray transport also supports 3D playback and streaming content such as YouTube or Netflix.

Denon DBT-1713UD

* Universal Blu-ray disc transport that also plays DVD, CD, Super Audio CD and DVD-Audio discs

* Fully shielded mechanism

* Quick response at loading and playback

* 4 independent block construction, for playback of audio and video signals

* Fanless construction for silent operation

* Denon’s high picture quality circuitry, to visually enhance your sources

* DLNA support for Network streaming (audio/video/photo)

* YouTube Leanback streaming and Netflix video on demand support

* Support for DivX Plus HD

* HDMI cable included

All the new AV receivers and Blu-ray transport are available now in a black finish.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook