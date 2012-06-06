Denon has taken the wraps off its new 2012 AV-Art home cinema range with the unveiling of its entry-level AVR-1513 (above, £300)/AVR-1713 (£400) models and the midrange AVR-2113 (£550) and AVR-2313 (£800).
The multichannel receivers are joined by a new Blu-ray transport, the £450 Denon DBT-1713UD.
All the 2012 models "embody a whole new product design concept", says Denon, "with the goal of creating a new kind of user experience: intuitive, clear and simple, both in terms of product design and usability".
The result is a cleaner design, fewer buttons on the front panel, and a simpler remote control layout. A large character display makes it easier to read from a distance, and 'quick select' buttones lets users choose their favourite content more easily.
Starting at the bottom, the Denon AVR-1513 uses a fully discrete power amp delivering 110W to all five channels. Features include a front HDMI input for easy connection of digital devices such as tablets, cameras and camcorders, along with Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding.
A Compressed Audio Restorer helps improve the sound of compressed MP3 or WMA music files.
Next up is the Denon AVR-1713, which sees power boosted to 120W per channel. It's also AirPlay and network capable, offering access to thousands of internet radio stations, streaming of music stored on a computer or NAS drive, and playback of music from iDevices using AirPlay.
The Denon remote App for iPod, iPhone or iPod Touch allows control of the AVR-1713 fro your Apple portable. An Android app will be reelased later this year.
Full tech specs for both models are as follows:
Denon AVR-1513
* 110W x 5ch (6 ohms)
* High-quality discrete power amplifier
* Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio decoders
* 3+1 (front input) HDMI inputs with 3D support
* Compressed Audio Restorer
* Quick Select Button for direct access to favourite sources
* GUI for easy operation and setup
* Large character display
* Auto Power Off for energy saving
Denon AVR-1713
* 120W x 5ch (6 ohms) – fully discrete and symmetrical layout power stages
* Audyssey MultEQ XT
* Set-up Assistant and GUI for easy setup and operation
* Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ
* 4+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D, ARC and CEC support
* Advanced Network capability
• DLNA1.5 certified
• Audio streaming from Network incl. FLAC HD files
• AirPlay audio streaming
• last.fm music service support
• vTuner internet radio
• Flickr photo streaming
* Front USB input: iPod / iPhone digital compatible
* Denon Remote App
Stepping up the range, the midrange models are the AVR-2113 (above) and AVR-2313. Both feature AirPlay compatibility and 4k video capability, the latter delivering 4k pass-through and 4k scaling through the six HDMI inputs (which also have 3D, Audio Return Channel and CEC functionality).
The AVR-2113 delivers 125W across all seven channels, and the AVR-2313 steps that up to 135W per channel. The pricier model also gets twin HDMI outputs.
Network capability comes as standard on both models, along with a range of Audyssey audio technologies such as Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Audyssey DynamicEQ for enhanced performance.
Full tech specs for both midrange models are as follows:
Denon AVR-2113
* 125W x 7ch (6 ohms) – fully discrete and symmetrical layouted power stages
* 1080p and 4k video scaling, 4k HDMI switching, 4k GUI overlay
* Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio decoders
* Audyssey MultEQ XT with Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ
* Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ
* Compressed Audio Restorer
* 5+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D, ARC and CEC support
* Advanced Network capability
• DLNA1.5 certified
• Audio streaming from Network incl. FLAC HD files
• AirPlay audio streaming
• last.fm music service support
• vTuner internet radio
• Flickr Photo Streaming
* Front USB input: iPod / iPhone digital compatible
* Front HDMI input
* Quick Select Button for direct access to favourite sources
* Multi language Setup Assistant (7 languages) and Advanced GUI
for easy setup and operation
* Multizone (2 zones)
* Large character display
* Auto Power Off for energy saving
* New Denon Remote App
Denon AVR-2313 additonal features
* 135W x 7ch (6 ohms) – fully discrete and symmetrical layouted power stages
* Audyssey DSX
* Audyssey Pro ready
* 2 x HDMI outputs (simultaneously)
* 7.2ch pre-outs
* Enhanced multizone (2 zone) and RS-232 support
* DSD over HDMI
Finally comes the Denon DBT-1713UD Blu-ray transport designed to work specifically with the new AV receivers. It's a transport only, so plays back DVD-Video, DVD-Audio and SACD discs and delivers the digital signal unaltered through teh HDMI output to the AV receiver.
The Blu-ray transport also supports 3D playback and streaming content such as YouTube or Netflix.
Denon DBT-1713UD
* Universal Blu-ray disc transport that also plays DVD, CD, Super Audio CD and DVD-Audio discs
* Fully shielded mechanism
* Quick response at loading and playback
* 4 independent block construction, for playback of audio and video signals
* Fanless construction for silent operation
* Denon’s high picture quality circuitry, to visually enhance your sources
* DLNA support for Network streaming (audio/video/photo)
* YouTube Leanback streaming and Netflix video on demand support
* Support for DivX Plus HD
* HDMI cable included
All the new AV receivers and Blu-ray transport are available now in a black finish.
