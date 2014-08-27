The portable Vulcan speaker is now available at a cost of £100 and has a curved, contemporary exterior that houses its four drivers for high- and mid-range frequencies; two of which are side-facing 3.8cm Neodymium units delivering 3W RMS.

According to Damson, the side-facing drivers are designed to open up the speaker's soundstage and allow its room-filling capabilities. The new Vulcan also has two 5cm forward-firing mid/treble drivers and a 11.8cm passive radiator subwoofer.

MORE: Read all our wireless speaker reviews

Bluetooth 4.0 with the aptX codec on board provides the wireless connection, while the Vulcan also incorporates NFC functionality for ease of use. If you want to use the speaker with a wired connection, however, there's also a 3.5mm stereo input.

The Vulcan comes in black with black grilles or white with black grilles - though you can change its appearance if you want with interchangeable metal grilles that will come in red, black and white to start with, before more options are released in the future.

A Damson spokesperson said: "Vulcan is the result of more than two years product development focused on creating excellent sound quality from a compact and portable unit whose curvy, contemporary styling – along with its excellent sound quality – is set to make it one of the most desirable audio products around."

MORE: Best Bluetooth speakers 2014