New from Damson is the Twist Bluetooth wireless speaker, available now in the UK for £80.

The name comes from the fact that to use it, all you have to do is 'twist, pair and play': turn it on by twisting the top half of the cylindrical housing, turn it to 'BT' (Bluetooth) and then pair with your smartphone or tablet. The music will then flow forth.

It measures a compact 5.6x7.4cm and uses Incisor Diffusion technology first developed by the US Navy. A built-in resonator turns the surface the Twist is sitting on into a de facto speaker.

If your music device doesn't have Bluetooth there's a 3.5mm audio input for a wired connection, and a 3.5mm output allows two or more Twists to be daisy-chained together.

Wireless range is about 10 metres and the rechargeable Lithium-ion battery gives up to four hours of audio playback. The Damson Twist is available in four colours: silver, red, blue and grey.

