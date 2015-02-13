The first generation of the company's flagship amplifier made its debut in 2009 and its successor – the MkII – is set to be formally launched at next week's Bristol Show [20th-22nd February] with a price tag of £6690.

In this latest version Chord has added the digital-to-analogue circuitry from the Hugo and 2Qute in order to give the new amp greater flexibility.

The CPM 2800 MkII delivers 120W of power per channel and comes with Bluetooth connectivity, with the Hugo/2Qute DAC stage offering support for up to 32-bit/384kHz audio over BNC coaxial and USB, or 24-bit/192kHz via optical.

DSD64 is supported across all inputs and DSD128 support is provided via the coaxial and USB connections. Meanwhile, there is a Class 2 USB input for Apple, Android and Windows devices (the necessary drivers for Windows products are provided).

The exterior of the amp includes a large panel screen – somewhat different from standard Chord amplifiers – that shows the input selected and volume. Further features include gold-plated binding posts and a remote control.

