Cheap Black Friday TV deals don't get much better than this 55-inch 4K Fire TV for $300

Best Buy has thrown up a Black Friday TV deal that will be hard to beat for those looking for a big screen at a small price. The retailer has slashed its exclusive Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV from $550 to just $300 for Black Friday.

There are also Black Friday TV deals on other sizes in the range (the 43-inch is $250; the 65-inch is $450, for example), but we think the big-but-living room-friendly 55-inch size represents the best bang for your buck here.

This Best Buy exclusive is a 55-inch TV that supports 4K HDR and has built-in access to all the smart apps you'd want (Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN+ etc) plus Alexa voice control. For $300, you're getting a lot of screen and features for your money.

Like most very affordable TV brands, Insignia offers plenty of features and screen real estate for the money. You can expect support for 4K and HDR of course, and the Fire TV smart platform that the F30 Series TV is based on provides access to all the apps you would expect – Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN+, Sling TV, Paramount+ and more. Alexa voice control is onboard, too, as is Apple AirPlay for easily sending content from an iOS device to the big screen.

At this humble price, it's doubtful the F30 will be able to compete with high-end Sony, Samsung and LG TVs in the picture department. Naturally. But if you prioritise screen size and value over absolute contrast and colour reproduction, or are looking for a second set for a bedroom, it will likely serve you very well.

Got a bigger budget? We think this LG Black Friday OLED TV is also unmissable.

