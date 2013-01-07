Now we’ve had some more time to process all the information on Sharp's new 2013 TVs, here’s a rundown of the all the sizes, prices and key features for all the models...
Sharp 8 Series TVs
LC-60LE857K, 60in, $2999, available March (UK pricing tbc)
LC-70LE857K, 70in, $3999, available April
LC-80LE857K, 80in, $6499 available April
Slim design
Brushed silver aluminium bezel
O-shaped ‘floating’ stand
Full HD
Quattron
Super Bright
AquaMotion 960 + 240Hz panel
Dual-core processor
Web browser
Wi-fi
Active 3D with 2 pairs of Bluetooth glasses
35W speakers including Yamaha DSP technology
Wallpaper mode
Sharp 7 Series TV
LC-60LE757, 60in, $2299, available April
LC-70LE757, 70in, $3499, available April
LC-80LE757, 80in, $5999, available May
Brushed black aluminium bezel
Quattron
Full HD
AqaMotion 480 + 240Hz panel
Dual-core processor
Web browser
Wi-fi
Active 3D with 2 pairs of Bluetooth glasses
35W speakers including Yamaha DSP technology
Wallpaper mode
Sharp 6 Series TVs
Available with (LE657) or without (LE650) active 3D technology
LC-60LE657, 60in, $1799, available March
LC-70LE657, 70in, $2799, available March
LC-60LE650, 60in, $1499, available February
LC-70LE650, 70in, $2499, available February
LC-80LE650, 80in, $4999, available May
Full HD
AquaMotion 240 + 120Hz panel
Dual-core processor
Web browser
20W speakers
Wi-fi
