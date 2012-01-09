Klipsch is building on the launch of the Gallery G-17 Air, its first AirPlay enabled music system, with three new models being shown here in Las Vegas, at least two of which look likely to make it to the UK later this year.

Able to stream music from iOS devices, or from iTunes on PC or Mac, as well as hiving conventional USB sockets, the range includes the Klipsch RoomGroove Air, with dual 25mm tweeters in Round Tractrix horns and 6.4cm woofers in a tuned port enclosure.

Meanwhile the heftier Klipsch Stadium (above) has 25mm horn-loaded tweeters, 7.5in mid/bass units, and dual 13.3cm subwoofers 'to ensure premier bass output and sound quality'.

The designer system combines brushed aluminium with soft-touch accents, and is certainly striking!

Both the RoomGroove Air and Stadium look set to make it to the UK, but it's unlikely we'll get the Console (below), which is a kind of AirPlay-equipped sideboard: handmade at the company's original home in Hope, Arkansas, the Console is apparently 'both a multifunctional 2.1 audio system and furniture centrepiece.'

Along with AirPlay it has HDMI, optical and USB inputs for stereo and multichannel sources, and packs 45mm titanium-dome high-compresion drivers in Tractrix Horns, 25cm woofers with ceramic/metal hybrid folded cones and 30cm subwoofer drivers with fibreglass cones and four-layer voice coils.

As well as being a standalone audio system, the Console can also be used as a centre channel and subwoofer solution for more extensive home theatre setups, Klipsch says. It will cost around $6000.

