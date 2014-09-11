The G2 is designed to be ultra compact, measuring 189x67x55mm (w,h,d) and comes in a solid aluminium body. Soft touch, backlit controls can be found on top.

Audio is delivered via four drivers, other specs include an integrated hands-free speakerphone and a claimed 10-hour battery life; intelligent battery management software claims to "optimise life and minimise charging time".

Users can connect to the G2 via Bluetooth and NFC technology provides instant pairing for supporting devices. Each unit can remember up to eight different devices.

The G2 can be wirelessly paired to another G2 speaker for stereo sound with double the power.

The Cambridge Audio G2 is available from October in black and champagne finishes for £100.

