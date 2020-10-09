Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s drop to lowest ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Ready for a top pre Prime Day deal on a set of freshly-crowned 2020 Award-winning wireless headphones? Regular readers of this publication will be well-versed on our admiration for Cambridge Audio's rather splendid-sounding inaugural set of true wireless in-ears – but buy them today and you'll get even more sound-per-pound value.

Since launching in summer 2019, the UK audio specialist's Melomania 1 offering (the name literally means 'crazy about music') remains unbeaten in its category – a fact made official in our recent What Hi-Fi? 2020 Awards winners list.

And the best bit? Amazon Prime Day approaches fast, and these double-Award-winning buds have just been discounted by a further £10, making them only £89.95 ($89.95) at Amazon or Cambridge Audio's own website, while stocks last.

The Melomania 1s burst onto the portable audio scene – and received five stars from us – at £120, as a quick glance at our glowing review proves, but the asking fee has since dropped slightly and hovered around the £100 mark. Now, they come in at less than £90, a £30 saving on their original 2019 recommended retail price.

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £10 off. A top pre-Prime Day bargain. View Deal

Not keen on the grey? That's OK, the black colourway is also discounted.

When listening to the in-ears under intense review, we enthused "everything is present, everything has space, everything works harmoniously, and with room to offer its sonic service to the whole. Similarly, when the music stops, it stops resolutely and with more precision than you'd expect. We feel immersed in sound".

And now, you can make a tidy extra saving on our 'tested at' price.

Of course, we'll be bringing you more top deals in the lead up to Prime Day as we see them. And don't forget, there's still Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get excited about...

