We're all set up for the Sound & Vision Show 2012 which runs from February 24th-26th. Join us here over the weekend and you'll be able to choose from hundreds of amazing hi-fi and home cinema bargains.

There's a standard 15% off most items, with the exception of any show special offers (detailed below) or items already on sale at Audio T or Sevenoaks branches.

And there's a maximum 10% discount on Naim, Olive, Philips, Pro-ject, Rega, Roksan, Sonos and Sony products.

But for the real bargains, check out these exclusive show deals:

Cyrus

• CD 6 SE/6XP CD player and amp package £999 (save £899)

• Streamline network music player + free Western Digital 1TB NAS drive + Ethernet switch £1199 (save £400)

• Stream XP/X Power package + free Western Digital 1TB NAS drive + Ethernet switch £2749 (save £400)

KEF

• 20% off all Q series speakers bought at the show

Marantz

• CD 6004/PM6004 package in black only + free Chord Co CrimsonPlus 1m interconnect cable £499 (save £159)

Monitor Audio

• Radius R90 HD10 5.1 speaker package £999 (save £360)

REL

• 25% off R218 subwoofers (white or black) bought at the show

Sennheiser

• 20% off 20 models of headphones

Sonos

• 10% of all Sonos products + free ZoneBridge with every two zones purchased (ie; two of any combination of Play:3, Connect or Connect:amp)

Arcam

• Solo Neo at new low price of £999

• Solo Mini at special show price £599

• Buy and rDAC and claim a free USB cable

• Buy an rDAC KW and claim a free rWave USB dongle

• Buy an rCube and claim a free rWave USB dongle

Boston

• SoundWare XS5.1 SE speaker package + free QED Micro speaker cable £269 (save £80)

• SoundWare S5.1 speaker package + free QED Micro speaker cable £379 (save £130)

Canton

• Movie 125 MX 5.1 speaker package + free QED Micro speaker cable £249 (save £150)

Castle

• Big savings on all Knight speakers

Chord Co

• 25% off selected speaker cables and 15% off the rest (apart from Sarum)

Denon

• AVR-1912 AV receiver £269 (save £230)

• AVR-2312 AV receiver £449 (save £350)

• DBP-1611UD 3D Blu-ray player + free QED Profile HDMI cable £249 (save £200)

• DBP-2012UD 3D Blu-ray player + free Chord Active HDMI cable £499 (save £250)

• AVR-1912/DBP-1611 AV receiver/3D Blu-ray package + free QED Profile HDMI cable £499 (save £449)

• DNP-720AE network audio player + free Chord Crimson Plus interconnect £249 (save £180)

• CEOL RCD-N7 network micro system (white only) £299 (save £200)

• D-M38DAB micro system + Q Acoustics 2010i speakers £249 (save £109)

Elipson

• 20% off all products bought at the show

Epson

• TW6000 projector + 3 free pairs of 3D glasses (4 in total) £1350 (save £240)

• TW6000W projector + 3 free pairs of 3D glasses (4 in total) £1650 (save £240)

JVC

• DLA-X3D (3D glasses and transmitter NOT included) £2339 (save £260)

• DLA-X3D (WITH two pairs of 3D glasses and transmitter) £2699 (save £300)

Myryad

• Ami CD/iPod/DAB system £1200 (save £400)

NAD

• NAD Viso 1 iPod dock £399 (save £100)

• NAD DAC 1 £235 (save £60)

Optoma

• HD33 projector + 2 pairs of 3D glasses + ceiling mount £1299 (save £210)

• HD33 projector + 4 pairs of 3D glasses + ceiling mount £1399 (save £270)

• HD87 standard-throw projector £2399 (save £401)

• HD87 long-throw projector ££2599 (save £401)

• HD87 short-throw projector £2899 (save £501)

Q Acoustics

• Q7000 5.1speaker package + free QED XT cinema pack £720 (save £229)

• 2000i 5.1 speaker package in graphite or walnut finish £475 (save £120)

Tangent

• 20% off all products when purchased at the show

Tannoy

• Mercury V4 floorstanding speakers + free QED Original speaker cable £279 (save £150)

• Revolution DC6 bookshelf speakers in graphite or walnut £349 (save £250)

Yamaha

• YSP-4100 sound projector £799 (save £501)

• RX-A810/BD-A1010 AV receiver/3D Blu-ray package + free Chord HDMI cable £999 (save £249)

• CD-S300/A-S300 CD player/amp package £269 (save £209)

• NP-S2000 network audio player £599 (save £830)

And don't forget there's £10,000 worth of fantastic kit to be won in our special show competition

