Boston Acoustics has announced availability and pricing for the first models in its m Series speaker range, previewed at the High End Show in May, and at parent company D+M Group's European conference in Spain last month.

Three speakers lead off the range, the entry-level model being the M25, at £580 a pair. A standmount design, it uses the company's second-generation Extended Wide Bandwidth tweeter, a 25mm dome used across the range, along with a 13.3cm polypropylene cone mid/bass unit in an enclosure 31.4cm tall.

The two other models are floorstanders: the £1700 M340 (left) and £2200 M350.

The smaller of the two combines the tweeter with an 11.4cm mass-loaded polypropylene cone midrange driver and four bass units of the same size, and stands 102.6cm tall, while the top-end model ups the size of the quartet of bass units to 13.3cm, and adds 5cm to the height of the enclosure.

The midrange driver used in the M340 and M350 are of a mass-loaded design, using symmetrical weighting to give a significant reduction in distortion and a linear frequency response.

Meanwhile all the speakers use the company's Lo-Q cabinet construction, which employs two layers of 10mm MDF sandwiching a damping material.

As D+M Group Brand Ambassador Ken Ishiwata – who has been heavily involved in the design of the speakers – explained it at the Valencia event, 'it's not usual to talk about the signal to noise ratio of loudspeakers, but that's what this design addresses'.

The speakers will be available from the end of August, in a choice of gloss black lacquer or walnut veneer, each with a leather-effect trim, and Boston says more models will be launched in the next few months.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook