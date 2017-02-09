B&O Play has put a new pair of wireless headphones on the market, the Beoplay H4.

B&O seems to be aiming for a minimalist aesthetic with the Beoplay H4s. The aluminium headband is covered in lambskin, as are the ear cushions. The cushion padding is memory foam that aims to mold to the shape of your ear, and so provide some passive noise isolation.

Three buttons on the headphones' housing control audio playback and Bluetooth pairing. There's also a 3.5mm jack input and a Micro USB connector for charging. B&O claims the battery will power the headphones for up to 19 hours on a charge of a little under three hours.

The Beoplay H4 headphones come in Charcoal Grey and cost £250. They are available in Bang & Olufsen stores and online from today.

