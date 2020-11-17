Black Friday iPad deal: latest 2020 iPad drops to $280 for Best Buy customers

We'll cut to the chase: right now, Best Buy members can get the new 8th-generation iPad (2020) for just $280, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it since it came out a couple months ago. It normally retails for $330, and while we've seen it drop to $299 at Best Buy, we've never seen it at this all-time low price until now, so you’re getting the best deal possible, if you're quick – the sale actually ends today!

It's no secret that the deals extravaganza known as Black Friday is nigh on here. What you might not know is that Best Buy has kicked off an early access Black Friday sale, this time exclusively for its My Best Buy members. Don't worry though, you don't need a special invite, anyone can sign up for a My Best Buy account – and it's completely free.

Don’t want to sign up for My Best Buy? You might still be able to save some dollars, because naturally, some of the best deals are being matched by online retail competitors such as Amazon.

Apple iPad 2020 Black Friday deal

Apple iPad (2020) 10.2in $329.99 $280 with My Best Buy

The Award-winning 8th generation iPad is faster than ever. It features a 10.2in display and uses Apple's latest chip for video and gaming. It runs on iPadOS 14, Apple’s latest iPad-centric operating system. At under $300, it's a bargain.

It’s unclear whether all of the deals included in Best Buy's flash sale will return for Black Friday proper – but what is abundantly clear is that Best Buy wants to give its most loyal customers early access to its best deals.

The new iPad is a What Hi-Fi? Award-winner for 2020 and boasts an excellent 10.2in Retina display. Honestly, it's rare to see any new Apple product carry a discount, so best act fast if you want to make a killer saving.

The iPad (2020) looks almost identical to the iPad (2019) and features the same, excellent 10.2in Retina display, 8MP rear camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera and 10-hour battery life. It's even available in the same finishes: Silver, Gold and Space Grey.

There is one key difference, though. The iPad (2020) is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine, which promises a serious hike in performance. In fact, Apple claims it's 40 per cent faster than the chip in the 2019 model and offers "twice the graphics performance" of its predecessor.

As well as oodles of oomph to power streaming services, immersive video games and multi-tasking features, there's decent stereo speakers and support for Apple Pencil (an optional extra, priced $99).

The Liquid Retina display in the pricier iPad Pro is better, but for $280 the five-star iPad (2020) is an absolute steal. For this price, you won't find a better-looking or better-sounding tablet.

