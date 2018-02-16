This week, Panasonic detailed its flagship UB9000 4K Blu-ray player, Magico revealed its A3 floorstander and Neat Acoustics unravelled another interesting-looking speaker in the Iota Xplorer.

For reviews we have Marantz's SA-10 CD player, Denon's HEOS multi-room system and QED XT25 speaker cable.

Next week it's the Bristol Sound and Vision Show. For all the latest news of what's happening at the show, read our indispensable guide.

MORE: Bristol Sound & Vision Show 2018: everything you need to know

News

Panasonic unveils flagship DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray player, plus two soundbars

At its Panacon event, Panasonic unveiled its new flagship 4K UHD player.

The DP-UB9000 will support HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Alexa and Google Assistant voice control and 7.1 channel audio, as well as including a DAC and an XLR balanced output, as Panasonic puts the emphasis on audio performance.

It is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2018.

MORE: Panasonic unveils flagship DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray player, plus two soundbars

Magico conjures up its most affordable speakers yet

Magico's A3 floorstander is its most affordable speaker yet – at an eye-watering £12k.

It boasts four drivers, including a 28mm beryllium-diaphragm tweeter, a 15cm midrange and dual 18cm woofers.

All four use the company's proprietary elliptical crossover technology and the cabinet is made entirely out of aircraft-grade aluminium.

They are expected to go on sale in the spring.

MORE: Magico conjures up its most affordable speakers yet

Neat Acoustics expands Iota speaker range with Iota Xplorer

The upcoming Iota Xplorer floorstanders build on Neat's Iota Alphas in more ways than one.

They are 30cm taller than the Alphas, and wider too. The Xplorers share the same angled look, the sealed off top section contains a 17cm P1-r3 mid/bass driver and Air Motion Transformation tweeter, while the lower half features two P1-R2 bass drive units.

The Iota Xplorers will make their UK debut at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show, starting on 23rd February.

MORE: Neat Acoustics expands Iota speaker range with Iota Xplorer

Reviews

Denon HEOS

Denon's effort in the multi-room space is up against plenty of tough competition.

The HEOS offers punchy bass, spacious sound and an easy-to-use app. It's a system that does everything well, but not quite as well as its rivals.

A good multi-room offering then, it just lacks that star quality to make it brilliant.

Read the full Denon HEOS review

QED XT25

We enjoyed QED's XT40 and the XT25 continues that vein of form at a much more affordable price.

In terms of clarity, detail and space, the XT25 are clear frontrunners when measured against its nearest rivals.

If you need to meet a budget, there's no reason why this cable shouldn't be on your list.

Read the full QED XT25 review

Marantz SA-10

Marantz has a history of producing superb CD players, and the SA-10 fits in that long lineage.

It has a refined, informative and clean sound that's capable of fluid dynamics and excellent stereo imaging. There are few arguments against it, particularly in light of how well it performs.

This is undoubtedly a brilliant digital source, and one of the finest disc players we've heard.

Read the full Marantz SA-10 review

