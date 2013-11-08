This week on whathifi.com we reported on Netflix's ambition to stream 4K content.

Other news filtered through in the form of Philips' relaunch of its audio and video business and LG unveiling its flexible OLED smartphone.

Reviews flowed in, with efforts from Dynaudio, Parasound and Pure all given the What Hi-Fi test treatment.

NEWS

Netflix tests 4K video streaming

Earlier in the year, we heard rumours about US streaming giant Netflix conducting 4K demonstrations at CES. Well, it looks like they've taken the next step, with 4K tests now well under way in the US.

Six films went live on Netflix, with the content consisting of a variety of stock video footage shot in 4K.

Its looking increasingly likely that 4K (or Ultra High Defintion) will be the next step for TVs. With more and more 4K capable TVs reaching the market (albeit still expensive), is this the start of 4K being considered as the next step in broadcasting standards?

Philips relaunches audio/video business as Woox Innovations

After the collapse of the sale of its audio and video businesses to Japanese company Funai last week, Dutch company Philips has taken the swift action of relaunching that area of the business as Woox Innovations.

Disregarding the somehat odd name, the new division will have more than 2000 employees worldwide with Philips expecting annual sales in the region of $1.5bn.

Woox Innovations will design and produce headphones, connected audio products, speaker docks and home cinema systems, building on the company's Award-winning Fidelio range.

LG shows of its flexible OLED smartphone

Despite not being the kind of innovation we'd want from a smartphone (better battery management etc), LG has provided details of its new curved smartphone, the G Flex.

Slated for release in South Korea, the G Flex boasts a 6in 720p display with 'Real RGB' pixel configuration for brighter and more precise images. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor clocked at 2.26GHz is included along with 2GB of RAM.

A 13MP camera and a large 3,500mAh battery are onboard with the most gimmicky aspect of the device, apart from being curved, being the protective covering on the back that can banish the appearance of scratches within minutes. LG liken this healing factor to the talents of the burly, and very angry Marvel mutant Wolverine.

Thankfully, it doesn't sprout adamantium knifes from its casing.

REVIEWS

Dynaudio Excite X14

Part of the hi-fi speaker Supertest for our December issue, the Dynaudio Excite X14s are a very good pair of entry-level speakers.

Some may baulk at the price for entry-level standmounters (£945), and the suspicion that the X14s aren't the most flexible of speakers. But, when they work, they shine with a performance that verges on being truly great.

Read the full Dynaudio Excite X14 review

Pure Jongo T2

We've been tracking the progress of Pure's Jongo lineup of speakers ever since they were announced. We were quite keen to get our hands on them and give them ago when they arrived at our offices.

In a nutshell? The T2 represents a promising start. While we wouldn't expect Pure to knock it out of the park on the first go, if you're looking for a more affordable alternative to Sonos' streaming systems, you could do worse than start here.

Read the full Pure Jongo T2 review

Parasound Zdac

The last of our triptych of four-star reviews. We pitted the Zdac against several other competitors and while it didn't come out on top, it produced a satisfying performance.

As we said in our review, "the Zdac may not be the coolest kid class, but it's one of the smarter ones." Well worth an audition.

Read the full Parasound Zdac review

