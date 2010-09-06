A fresh design sits atop an entirely new technical platform in order to make way for the new features and functions that the BBC say are driven primarily by user feedback.

The iPlayer's adaptive bitrate system will now automatically adjust the video quality up and down according to your line speed, and will switch to a higher, 832 x 468, 1500kbps video when in full screen mode.

You'll find a favourites option that keeps you updated with missed episodes of your chosen shows, with an inbox style design that scans the server for new episodes as they become available.

These settings can also be set to 'roam' across all the devices with which you use iPlaye, provided you choose to sign in and set up an account. This way your favourite content will be stored ready to watch on any platform.

You can also select categories of content, after which the iPlayer will scan the site and add relevant content to your category tabs.

Live TV – an aspect of iPlayer that was previously some what overlooked – has been given more prominent position on the home page, and there's a new pop-up radio console, too.

Linking to social networks is here too with a 'recommend' button making it easier to send out messages to friends over Twitter or Facebook.

And if you really want to involve your friends you can use Windows Live Messenger to watch the same programme together.

Log-on to your Messenger account to see what your friends are watching on iPlayer and click 'watch together' to have an online conversation about what you're watching.

The new site has been running in beta alongside the original site for a few months now but has today fully launched as the new iPlayer.

Plenty to get your teeth in to, let us know what you think of the new site in the comments section below.

