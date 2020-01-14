Bang & Olufsen is struggling to sell its pricey TVs and headphones

While Bang & Olufsen's keen eye for aesthetics and elegance can't be denied, the likes of rival electronics brands such as LG, Sony and Samsung have given the Danish brand some stiff competition over the years.

B&O has just reported its third consecutive quarterly loss. In the three months since November, the firm's operating drop is listed as 77m kroner (£8.8m/$11m) with poor sales in November blamed for the disappointing quarter.

As reported by Bloomberg, customers may be hesitating over the asking price of B&O's pricier headphones, such as the third generation Beoplay H9 wireless over-ear headphones, which will set you back around £450/$500 – considerably more than the premium competition.

In terms of the company's latest home cinema releases, we loved the look and finish of the 77-inch Beovision Harmony TV (complete with lavishly-designed built-in sound system) when Bang & Olufsen launched it at Milan Design Week last April. At £16,000/$15,000 though, you'd need deep pockets. We couldn't help but conclude in our hands on review: "Of course, the question of who will buy it always looms large over a product such as this".

MORE:

Best B&O headphones

Best TVs at CES 2020

Best TVs under £1000: 4K, HDR and budget TVs