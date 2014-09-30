The free update to allow music streaming from a network-attached storage device (NAS) is available now for the Astell & Kern AK240, and is said to be on the way for the more affordable AK100 II and AK120 II music players.

The high-end A&K players of course major on high-res music playback and these files are also supported when streaming from your NAS.

Also new is direct downloading from the Qobuz music download store. The A&K by Qobuz app was trailed back in May and is now available on all three current Astell & Kern portable music players with Wi-Fi access.

The Qobuz download store launched last month, following on from the launch of the CD-quality streaming service, and offers a solid selection of CD-quality or better albums to download. The albums are available in a variety of formats from ALAC to FLAC to WAV.

The new app allows you to browse and preview music on the Qobuz store on your player - and then download tracks straight to your player, removing the need for a computer in the chain

