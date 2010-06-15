Following on from the launch of the iPhone 4, Apple has this morning unveiled its new Mac Mini.

It's kitted out with a 320GB hard drive, an HDMI port and SD card slot, four USB ports plus Ethernet and Firewire connections.

The power supply has been integrated in to the body, so there's no lumpy transformer to get in the way, and Apple claims power consumption has been cut by 25 per cent.

What's more, the aluminium casework is just 7.7in square and 1.4in thick (or thin).

As standard the new Mac Mini comes with a 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor, a 320GB hard drive and 2GB of RAM, while graphics performance has been doubled thanks to an NVIDIA GeForce 320M graphics processor.

And the panel underneath is removeable so you can easily add more RAM (up to 8GB). There's also Airport Extreme 802.11n wi-fi built in.

The basic model will cost you £650, while the version with Snow Leopard server and twin 500GB hard drives costs £929.

