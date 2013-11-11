An undisclosed source has made a claim that Apple is working on two curved screen iPhones for release in the second half of 2014.

The two new iPhones are said to feature 4.7 and 5.5-inch screens with glass that curves downwards. These rumours follow the reveal of the new LG G Flex, which features a flexible OLED screen.

These would be the biggest iPhones released, and may be a sign that Apple has succumbed to consumer demand for more screen real estate.

Sensors are also said to be employed within the screen which can distinguish between heavy and light touches.

It is unclear when this particular technology will be seen on the iPhone range, but it could be deployed within mobile gaming, allowing for greater input variations.

Apple recently opened a new production plant, with the aim of producing screens made from sapphire materials, so hard that diamond-tipped saws are required to cut them.

The iPhone 5 range first broke Apple's tradition of a 3.5-inch screen, instead opting for a 4-incher. They broke tradition yet again last year by launching two devices at the same time.

The iPhone 5S was well received, and even won a What Hi-Fi Award for best smartphone.

However, demand for the iPhone 5C has been much less than anticipated, so much so that Apple has reduced production levels. And now it seems rumours for the new iPhone 6 are starting to circle.

by Max Langridge

