Apple Music Voice Plan tipped to launch with iOS 15.2

The Apple Music Voice Plan could be about to go live, according to this tweet by MacStories' editor Federico Viticci.

Viticci says the cut-price version of Apple Music – for use with Siri only – appears in the developer notes for iOS 15.2. And with Apple's latest iOS software tipped for a public release next week, Apple Music Voice Plan could show up at the same time.

Apple announced Apple Music Voice Plan at its October event, promising the new subscription tier would become available in 17 countries and regions – including the UK, US and Australia – "later this fall".

Voice Plan gets you Apple Music for around half the usual cost – but it only works with Siri. In other words, you must ask for specific songs or artists using your voice – you can't use the Apple Music app to play songs.

There's another catch, too. Apple Music Voice Plan doesn't include access to Apple Music’s premium offerings, including Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, which is a bit of a shame.

Apple Music Voice Plan will be available on all Siri-capable devices, including the iPhone 13, AirPods 3 and HomePod Mini. The price will be £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$5.99 a month. To subscribe, just say “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial”.

Other iOS 15.2 features are said to include safety measures that block explicit images when using the Messages app, and the ability for iPhone 13 Pro users to turn macro mode on and off using a button.

