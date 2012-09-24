Read our review of the Apple iPhone 5

Apple has annnounced that it has sold a fairly phenomenal five million iPhone 5 devices.

The iPhone 5 hit shops on September 21st, though pre-orders began a week earlier.

Apple also announced that more than 100 million devices have been updated to the very latest iOS 6 software – despite the negative press for Apple Maps, which debuted on iOS 6 in place of Google Maps.

The full Apple statement is below:

"Apple today announced it has sold over five million of its new iPhone 5, just three days after its launch on September 21, and more than 100 million iOS devices have been updated with iOS 6, the world’s most advanced mobile operating system.

iPhone 5 is available in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the UK, and will be available in 22 more countries on September 28 and more than 100 countries by the end of the year.

Demand for iPhone 5 exceeded the initial supply and while the majority of pre-orders have been shipped to customers, many are scheduled to be shipped in October."

Read our review of the Apple iPhone 5

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook