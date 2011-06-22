The first monthly data from GSMA and comScore shows that 8.8 million of UK mobile owners used their mobile network to access an app that connected to the internet.

65% of these users were using Apple iOS, with 31% using Google Android. This only refers to iOS devices that connect via the operator networks, so does not include the iPod Touch or connections made over wifi.

From the 8.8 million unique users of 'connected mobile applications' in April this year, 6.4 million were using iOS.

The most popular app (by total unique visitors) was Google Maps, with 6.4m users, followed by Yahoo! Weather, 3.6m, and Facebook, 3.5m.

Other apps in the top 20 include Sky Sports Live Football Score Centre, Shazam, Sky+, iMDb Movies and TuneIn Radio.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.